BUSTED: BOMBSHELL REPORT: HILLARY SHARED CLASSIFIED INFO WITH HER FOUNDATION STAFF WITH NO SECURITY CLEARANCE [VIDEO]

Published on Jun 6, 2017

Sub for more: http://nnn.is/the_new_media | Benjamin Arie for The Conservative Tribune reports, Things just keep getting worse for Hillary Clinton. The former first lady, senator and secretary of state has repeatedly tried to downplay her involvement in security breaches and leaked information, but a new report shows that Hillary held a disturbingly lax attitude on security.

Got Kids or Grandkids? Take a break at our new Kids Channel:

(( SUBSCRIBE )) http://bit.ly/sub-to-Banchi-Brothers

See the report here:

https://youtu.be/tmErx36_oN8

Read More/Source/Credit(FAIR USE):

http://conservativetribune.com/report…