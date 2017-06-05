NOOOOO!!!!! HILLARY CONFIDANTE BREAKS THE SILENCE ON POTENTIAL 2020 CAMPAIGN RUN [VIDEO]

Published on Jun 4, 2017

Sub for more: http://nnn.is/the_new_media | The Conservative Tribune reports, Ever since the November election, rumors have been flying about whether or not former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will throw her hat in the ring against President Donald Trump in 2020. This week, Fox Business reported that Doug Schoen, a source close to the Clintons, claimed that Clinton was going to run.

Got Kids or Grandkids? Take a break at our new Kids Channel:

(( SUBSCRIBE )) http://bit.ly/sub-to-Banchi-Brothers

See the report here:

https://youtu.be/aYn_HjJ26ag

Read More/Source/Credit(FAIR USE):

http://conservativetribune.com/hillar…