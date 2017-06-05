KATHY GRIFFIN IS BURNING UP!!! MORE EPIC BAD NEWS FOR THE WASHED UP D-LIST COMIC!!! [VIDEO]

Published on Jun 5, 2017

Sub for more: http://nnn.is/the_new_media | Cristina Laila for the Gateway Pundit reports, Kathy Griffin thinks it’s funny to behead the President of the United States. Kathy Griffin WAS an employee of CNN–until they just terminated their agreement with her. Hours after this photo was first published, CNN took their time in releasing a statement on her disgusting stunt.

Got Kids or Grandkids? Take a break at our new Kids Channel:

(( SUBSCRIBE )) http://bit.ly/sub-to-Banchi-Brothers

See the report here:

https://youtu.be/QfxMcNmnZXM

Read More/Source/Credit(FAIR USE):

http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/…