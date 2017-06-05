EMAIL: HILLARY ONCE ASKED NOT TO FLY ON THE SAME PLANE AS MICHELLE OBAMA ON WAY TO A FUNERAL [VIDEO]

Published on Jun 3, 2017

Sub for more: http://nnn.is/the_new_media | Emily Nowak for Liberty Writers reports, Hillary Clinton exposed our nation to horrible security threats when she used a private server to conduct official government business. She tried to delete the emails to cover up the scandal, but she even managed to fail at that too.

Got Kids or Grandkids? Take a break at our new Kids Channel:

(( SUBSCRIBE )) http://bit.ly/sub-to-Banchi-Brothers

See the report here:

https://youtu.be/4XP7HfbMTdA

Read More/Source/Credit(FAIR USE):

https://libertywriters.com/2017/06/aw…