THIS WEEK IN SEX ABUSE OF CHILDREN BY PEDOPHILE CATHOLIC PRIESTS [JUNE 3, 2017]

Nightmare lingers for Navy vet in priest sex-abuse case
The Journal News | LoHud.com–May 30, 2017
SEX SUITS: $1.5 million settles claims against priests in the Lower Hudson Valley … “The sexual abuse by Msgr. Kenneth O’Connell indicates how far up the …
Child sex abuse vic: Church settlement won’t ease assault pain
In-Depth–New York Daily News–May 30, 2017
Charleston church volunteer turned priest accused of sexual abuse
WCBD News 2–14 hours ago
Charleston, SC (WCBD)- Charleston police have arrested a New York Priest … 53-year-old Freddy Washington is charged with two counts of sexual conduct with …
Ex-Bronx priest dodges charges of sexually abusing boy in 1980
New York Daily News–Jun 2, 2017
A sex abuse investigation involving a former Bronx priest has been quietly closed with no charges filed, the Daily News has learned. Police sources said no …
Guam clergy sex abuse cases tracked in database
Pacific Daily News–May 28, 2017
Guam is a great example of how changing the law can provide enormous but long-delayed benefits to clergy sex abuse victims, according to the publisher of …
Former priest jailed for 22 years for ‘horrific sexual abuse‘ of children …
Evening Standard–May 30, 2017
A former priest who subjected London children to decades of “horrific sexual abuse” including rape has been jailed for 22 years. Eugene Fitzpatrick, 68, was …
Catholic priest who raped and assaulted boys jailed for 22 years
International–Hackney Gazette–May 30, 2017
New clergy abuse lawsuit against now defrocked priest Cepeda
Pacific Daily News–Jun 1, 2017
He is the 70th person so far to file a Guam clergy sex abuse lawsuit against the Archdiocese of Agana, naming a priest as the abuser. Two other childhood …
72nd victim names former priest Raymond Cepeda, Santa Barbara …
KUAM.com–Jun 1, 2017
Former Cottingham priest Terence Grigg appears in court over …
Hull Daily Mail–May 31, 2017
A former Cottingham priest has appeared in court to face charges of historic child sex abuse. Canon Terence Grigg, 83, is charged with nine offences of indecent …
Former Waikato Catholic priest Mark Brown admits more historic sex …
New Zealand Herald–May 29, 2017
Former Waikato Catholic priest Mark Brown admits more historic sex charges …. Brown would take the victim into a room, close the door and abuse him.
Three women file civil lawsuits each seeking $3M in damages
Chatham Daily News–Jun 1, 2017
The women are seeking $3 million in damages from former priest James Blonde and the … The history of sexual abuse by clergy is also a factor in these types of …
June 16, 2002: Abuse at Crosier school detailed
Minneapolis Star Tribune–Jun 1, 2017
“As long as there are secrets, there will be sickness,” said A.W. Richard Sipe, a psychotherapist and former priest who has written books on sex abuse in the …
Lawsuit claims church knew of 1985 priest abuse
Pacific Daily News–May 28, 2017
“After the sexual abuse, G.J. began to fail in school and lost interest in the … G.J. ceased being an altar boy and gave up on his dreams of becoming a priest.”
Former altar boy reported sexual abuse
The Guam Daily Post–May 28, 2017
HSE investigates activities of US priest featured in Netflix series
Irish Times–15 hours ago
The Health Service Executive is investigating the activities of US priest Joseph Maskell, who fled to Ireland following sex abuse allegations in Baltimore. Maskell …
‘The Keepers’ (Ep. 2): Whistleblower Makes Shocking Allegations Of …
Oxygen (blog)–Jun 1, 2017
… 2): Whistleblower Makes Shocking Allegations Of Sex Abuse At Catholic Shool … the hands of various teachers, priests, and higher-ups at Archbishop Keough …
What Science Says About ‘The Keepers’ and Repressed Memories
Motherboard–Jun 1, 2017
Lawsuit claims Brouillard, older scouts raped boy during jamborees
Pacific Daily News–May 29, 2017
Now 54 and living in Inarajan, A.N.D. is the 69th person to file a Guam clergy sex abuse lawsuit so far in local and federal courts. Two other childhood sexual …
More than one potential victim of priest’s alleged ‘inappropriate …
Bismarck Tribune–May 30, 2017
Patrick Wall is a former priest and now advocate at Jeff Anderson and … law firm that’s made a name for itself representing survivors of clergy sexual abuse.
Third Marianas bishop accused of sexually abusing children
Pacific Daily News–Jun 2, 2017
Flores is the third church leader from the Marianas accused of sexual … Camacho also have been named in lawsuits alleging child sexual abuse. … that then-priest Brouillard sexually abused and molested her when she was 15 years old.
Russian priest charged with pedophilia goes on trial
RAPSI–20 hours ago
MOSCOW, June 2 (RAPSI) – A criminal case against Russian priest Gleb Grozovsky, who stands charged with sexual abuse of children, has been forwarded to …
Irish victim alleges abuse by Maskell
The Times (subscription)–May 27, 2017
A potential Irish victim of Joseph Maskell, an American priest who fled to Co Wexford in the 1990s following allegations of sexual abuse in Baltimore, Maryland, …
George Pell ‘hanging in there’ on sex abuse charges
The Australian–Jun 1, 2017
… of the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse … 1978-2001 — a time that started when Cardinal Pell was a priest at Ballarat …
When asked how he was feeling, he responded: “I’m hanging in there.”
Herald Sun–Jun 1, 2017
Retrial of Philly monsignor may wait until ’18
Newsworks.org–May 30, 2017
Much of Lynn’s three-month trial focused on clergy sex abuse allegedly committed by 21 priests over several decades. Some examples dated back to the 1940s …
