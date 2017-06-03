THIS WEEK IN SEX ABUSE OF CHILDREN BY PEDOPHILE CATHOLIC PRIESTS [JUNE 3, 2017]

–

The Journal News | LoHud.com – May 30, 2017

SEX SUITS: $1.5 million settles claims against priests in the Lower Hudson Valley … “The sexual abuse by Msgr. Kenneth O’Connell indicates how far up the …

Child sex abuse vic: Church settlement won’t ease assault pain

In-Depth – New York Daily News – May 30, 2017

–

WCBD News 2 – 14 hours ago

Charleston, SC (WCBD)- Charleston police have arrested a New York Priest … 53-year-old Freddy Washington is charged with two counts of sexual conduct with …

–

New York Daily News – Jun 2, 2017

A sex abuse investigation involving a former Bronx priest has been quietly closed with no charges filed, the Daily News has learned. Police sources said no …

–

Pacific Daily News – May 28, 2017

Guam is a great example of how changing the law can provide enormous but long-delayed benefits to clergy sex abuse victims, according to the publisher of …

–

Evening Standard – May 30, 2017

A former priest who subjected London children to decades of “horrific sexual abuse” including rape has been jailed for 22 years. Eugene Fitzpatrick, 68, was …

Catholic priest who raped and assaulted boys jailed for 22 years

International – Hackney Gazette – May 30, 2017

–

Pacific Daily News – Jun 1, 2017

He is the 70th person so far to file a Guam clergy sex abuse lawsuit against the Archdiocese of Agana, naming a priest as the abuser. Two other childhood …

–

Former Cottingham priest Terence Grigg appears in court over … Hull Daily Mail – May 31, 2017 A former Cottingham priest has appeared in court to face charges of historic child sex abuse. Canon Terence Grigg, 83, is charged with nine offences of indecent …

–

New Zealand Herald – May 29, 2017

Former Waikato Catholic priest Mark Brown admits more historic sex charges …. Brown would take the victim into a room, close the door and abuse him.

–

Chatham Daily News – Jun 1, 2017

The women are seeking $3 million in damages from former priest James Blonde and the … The history of sexual abuse by clergy is also a factor in these types of …

–

Minneapolis Star Tribune – Jun 1, 2017

“As long as there are secrets, there will be sickness,” said A.W. Richard Sipe, a psychotherapist and former priest who has written books on sex abuse in the …

–

Pacific Daily News – May 28, 2017

“After the sexual abuse, G.J. began to fail in school and lost interest in the … G.J. ceased being an altar boy and gave up on his dreams of becoming a priest.”

Former altar boy reported sexual abuse

The Guam Daily Post – May 28, 2017

–

Irish Times – 15 hours ago

The Health Service Executive is investigating the activities of US priest Joseph Maskell, who fled to Ireland following sex abuse allegations in Baltimore. Maskell …

–

Oxygen (blog) – Jun 1, 2017

… 2): Whistleblower Makes Shocking Allegations Of Sex Abuse At Catholic Shool … the hands of various teachers, priests, and higher-ups at Archbishop Keough …

What Science Says About ‘The Keepers’ and Repressed Memories

Motherboard – Jun 1, 2017

–

Pacific Daily News – May 29, 2017

Now 54 and living in Inarajan, A.N.D. is the 69th person to file a Guam clergy sex abuse lawsuit so far in local and federal courts. Two other childhood sexual …

–

Bismarck Tribune – May 30, 2017

Patrick Wall is a former priest and now advocate at Jeff Anderson and … law firm that’s made a name for itself representing survivors of clergy sexual abuse.

–

Pacific Daily News – Jun 2, 2017

Flores is the third church leader from the Marianas accused of sexual … Camacho also have been named in lawsuits alleging child sexual abuse. … that then-priest Brouillard sexually abused and molested her when she was 15 years old.

–

Russian priest charged with pedophilia goes on trial RAPSI – 20 hours ago MOSCOW, June 2 (RAPSI) – A criminal case against Russian priest Gleb Grozovsky, who stands charged with sexual abuse of children, has been forwarded to …

–

The Times (subscription) – May 27, 2017

A potential Irish victim of Joseph Maskell, an American priest who fled to Co Wexford in the 1990s following allegations of sexual abuse in Baltimore, Maryland, …

–

The Australian – Jun 1, 2017

… of the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse … 1978-2001 — a time that started when Cardinal Pell was a priest at Ballarat …

–

Newsworks.org – May 30, 2017

Much of Lynn’s three-month trial focused on clergy sex abuse allegedly committed by 21 priests over several decades. Some examples dated back to the 1940s …

–

