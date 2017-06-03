03

Jun. ’17

Secret Bilderberg Group meeting this week in Chantille, Virginia: level one of the Deep State [VIDEO]

 

Published on Jun 2, 2017

The infamous Bilderberg Group is meeting this week, this time in Chantille, Virginia. The secretive international group (which has included royalty, bankers and assorted global elites) has convened for arcane conversations and what protesters maintain is conspiratorial plotting on an annual basis since 1954. They use their own security and do not admit journalists. Legal and media analyst Lionel of Lionel Media joins RT America’s Manila Chan to offer his analysis.

