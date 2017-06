Published on Jun 1, 2017

The state of Ohio is the US capitol for opioid overdoses, with 4,100 deaths by overdose last year alone. The state’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit with five drug companies, alleging deceptive practices and a failure to disclose the drugs’ addictive nature. Mike Papantonio, host of “America’s Lawyer,” joins RT America’s Natasha Sweatte to provide his expert legal perspective.