‘Did you slam your father for screwing Lewinsky’ – Duterte fires back at Chelsea Clinton [VIDEO]

Published on Jun 1, 2017

President of Philippines Rodrigo Duterte fired back at Chelsea Clinton following her criticism of a ‘rape joke’ he made, speaking in Davao at the 119th anniversary of the Philippine Navy ceremony, Thursday.

‘I will go to jail for you. If you happen to have raped three women, I will own up to it,’ said Duterte, to which Clinton tweeted ‘Not funny. Ever’ adding that ‘Duterte is a murderous thug with no regard for human rights. It’s important to keep pointing that out & that rape is never a joke.’

