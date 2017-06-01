01

Jun. ’17

The only definition of ‘covfefe’ you need to know

COVFEFE 1111111111111

COVFEFE- a condition which arises when members of the mainstream press have their heads so far up their own asses, they can’t differentiate between an actual controversy and a manufactured political scandal. Journalists suffering the condition may exhibit symptoms, such as: publishing stories based entirely on unverifiable sources, expressing shock over the results of elections they called prior to poll closure, increasingly rapid oscillation between screams of “racism” and “sexism” in reports that are often about nothing at all, and calling any information with which they disagree “fake.” Resulting complications include total loss of press credibility and the erosion of the 1st Amendment.

 

Advertisements
Posted by . Categories: Uncategorized. Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s