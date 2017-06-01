The only definition of ‘covfefe’ you need to know

COVFEFE- a condition which arises when members of the mainstream press have their heads so far up their own asses, they can’t differentiate between an actual controversy and a manufactured political scandal. Journalists suffering the condition may exhibit symptoms, such as: publishing stories based entirely on unverifiable sources, expressing shock over the results of elections they called prior to poll closure, increasingly rapid oscillation between screams of “racism” and “sexism” in reports that are often about nothing at all, and calling any information with which they disagree “fake.” Resulting complications include total loss of press credibility and the erosion of the 1st Amendment.
Advertisements