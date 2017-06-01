01

Jun. ’17

Lawsuit filed against Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police for information regarding murder of DNC staffer Seth Rich [VIDEO]

 

Published on Jun 1, 2017

Sub for more: http://nnn.is/the_new_media | Jack Davis for Western Journalism reports, A lawsuit is being filed against the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department seeking the release of information regarding the July murder of Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich.

Got Kids or Grandkids? Take a break at our new Kids Channel:
(( SUBSCRIBE )) http://bit.ly/sub-to-Banchi-Brothers

See the report here:
https://youtu.be/cMqQ9FSDtns

Read More/Source/Credit(FAIR USE):
http://www.westernjournalism.com/laws…

 

Advertisements
Posted by . Categories: Uncategorized. Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s