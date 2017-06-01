Hillary’s political bitterness [VIDEO]

Published on May 31, 2017

Hillary Clinton made a number of public comments Wednesday concerning her failed 2016 bid for the presidency. She insisted “the Russians ran an extensive information war campaign against my campaign to influence voters in the election” and attacked the DNC for a lack of support, saying she “inherited nothing” from the party. Conservative commentator and author Dr. Gina Loudon and Democratic strategist and radio host Rob Taub join “News with Ed” to offer their reactions. They also discuss the likely outcomes of President Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Climate agreement.