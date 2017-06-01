Hillary launches astonishing conspiracy claim that Trump won the election because he ‘colluded’ with 1,000 Russian agents who filled Facebook with ‘lies’ and Twitter with ‘bots’

Defeated Democrat is back on the speaking circuit, telling a Silicon Valley get-together about her election loss
- Clinton says her defeat isn’t her fault as she claims Russians and ‘forces in this country’ were out to defeat her
- She claims 1,000 Russian agents were filling Facebook with ‘lies’ and the ‘majority’ of news on it was ‘fake’
- Clinton said she was certain someone had ‘colluded’ so the Russians knew what fake news worked and added: ‘I’m leaning towards Trump.’
- Also blamed her own party for having poor-quality voter data, claimed she was the victim of misogyny, and that she was kept off the air by TV networks
EVERYONE CLINTON HAS BLAMED SINCE SHE LOST
The Silicon Valley question and answer adds a whole new list of culprits to those who Hillary Clinton says prevented her from being in the White House.
So far those include:
- The FBI
- James Comey, then FBI director
- The Russians
- Vladimir Putin
- ‘Anti-American forces’
- Low information voters
- Everyone who assumed she’d win
- Bad polling numbers
- Obama for winning two terms
- People wanting change
- Misogynists
- Suburban women
- The New York Times
- Television executives
- Cable news
- Netflix
- Democrats not making the right documentaries
- Wikileaks
- Fake news
- ‘Content farms in Macedonia’
- The Republican Party
- The Democratic Party
AND WHO CLINTON HASN’T BLAMED SINCE SHE LOST
Hillary Clinton
Bill and Chelsea Clinton
I’M A VICTIM: NETWORK NEWS, MISOGYNY, THE NEW YORK TIMES, EVERYONE WHO ASSUMED I’D WIN, AND THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY ARE ALL TO BLAME (BUT I’M NOT)
