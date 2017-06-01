Hillary launches astonishing conspiracy claim that Trump won the election because he ‘colluded’ with 1,000 Russian agents who filled Facebook with ‘lies’ and Twitter with ‘bots’

Defeated Democrat is back on the speaking circuit, telling a Silicon Valley get-together about her election loss

Clinton says her defeat isn’t her fault as she claims Russians and ‘forces in this country’ were out to defeat her

She claims 1,000 Russian agents were filling Facebook with ‘lies’ and the ‘majority’ of news on it was ‘fake’

Clinton said she was certain someone had ‘colluded’ so the Russians knew what fake news worked and added: ‘I’m leaning towards Trump.’

Also blamed her own party for having poor-quality voter data, claimed she was the victim of misogyny, and that she was kept off the air by TV networks

EVERYONE CLINTON HAS BLAMED SINCE SHE LOST

The Silicon Valley question and answer adds a whole new list of culprits to those who Hillary Clinton says prevented her from being in the White House.

So far those include:

The FBI

James Comey, then FBI director

The Russians

Vladimir Putin

‘Anti-American forces’

Low information voters

Everyone who assumed she’d win

Bad polling numbers

Obama for winning two terms

People wanting change

Misogynists

Suburban women

The New York Times

Television executives

Cable news

Netflix

Democrats not making the right documentaries

Facebook

Twitter

Wikileaks

Fake news

‘Content farms in Macedonia’

The Republican Party

The Democratic Party

AND WHO CLINTON HASN’T BLAMED SINCE SHE LOST

Hillary Clinton Bill and Chelsea Clinton

I’M A VICTIM: NETWORK NEWS, MISOGYNY, THE NEW YORK TIMES, EVERYONE WHO ASSUMED I’D WIN, AND THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY ARE ALL TO BLAME (BUT I’M NOT)

