‘I moved the line, then crossed it’ – Kathy Griffin apologizes for photo with bloody Trump head [VIDEO]

Published on May 30, 2017

Courtesy: Kathy Griffin via Twitter

A US comedian issued an apology after she appeared in a brief video holding what looked like President Donald Trump’s bloody, severed head. Kathy Griffin said on Tuesday it was ‘too disturbing’ and wasn’t funny. She originally described the project with photographer Tyler Shields as an ‘artsy fartsy statement’ mocking the commander in chief. READ MORE: https://on.rt.com/8d48