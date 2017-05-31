A dodgy crop: ESPN accused of photoshopping Tiger Woods’ DUI mugshot to make his hair look BETTER

In telling the story of Tiger Woods’ arrest for driving under the influence, ESPN used a different version of his mugshot – one where his hair is noticeably cropped to appear tidier

Woods was arrested and charged with driving under the influence on Monday

In telling the story, ESPN used a different version of his mugshot – one where his hair is noticeably cropped to look tidier

Some have speculated that the organization is protecting an athlete it has a close relationship with, but the crop job could just be the result of quick editing

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4555182/ESPN-accused-photoshopping-Tiger-Woods-DUI-mugshot.html

