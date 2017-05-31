31

May. ’17

A dodgy crop: ESPN accused of photoshopping Tiger Woods’ DUI mugshot to make his hair look BETTER

TIGER WOODS 11111111111

In telling the story of Tiger Woods’ arrest for driving under the influence, ESPN used a different version of his mugshot – one where his hair is noticeably cropped to appear tidier

 

Woods was arrested and charged with driving under the influence on Monday

  • In telling the story, ESPN used a different version of his mugshot – one where his hair is noticeably cropped to look tidier
  • Some have speculated that the organization is protecting an athlete it has a close relationship with, but the crop job could just be the result of quick editing 

 

One Twitter user pointed out that ESPN was also using the original mugshot, supporting the idea that the photo was altered merely for speed in creating the 'Breaking News' banner

 

Of notorious mugshots, Woods' most recent is high on the list - depending on which one you're looking at

 

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4555182/ESPN-accused-photoshopping-Tiger-Woods-DUI-mugshot.html

