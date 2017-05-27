THIS WEEK IN SEX ABUSE OF CHILDREN BY PEDOPHILE CATHOLIC PRIESTS [MAY 27, 2017]

–

–

CLICK ON ARTICLE TITLES

TO READ MORE

–

USA TODAY – May 20, 2017

In a predominantly Catholic community, publicly accusing any priest, much less … A year later, 66 clergy sex abuse lawsuits involving 11 Guam Catholic priests …

–

Chicago Sun-Times – May 24, 2017

Daniel McCormack stands in a security line at 26th and California to plead guilty to charges involving sexual abuse of five boys in July 2007. | Sun-Times file …

–

The Journal News | LoHud.com – May 23, 2017

The Archdiocese of New York paid out more than $1.5 million through a victim compensation program to settle sexual abuse claims filed against six former …

–

Pacific Daily News – May 22, 2017

Former Agat altar boy Walter Denton, who has accused Archbishop Anthony Apuron of raping him when he was a child, has said he told another priest — Father …

–

How Many Women Accused Father Joseph Maskell Of Sexual Abuse? ‘The Keepers’ Tells Some Of Their Stories

Bustle –

But with one of the major focuses of The Keepers being the many women who have come forward to accuse Father Maskell of sexual abuse when they attended Archbishop Keough High School in the late ’60s and early ’70s, there is a staggering number of …

–

The Catholic Church has done more damage than ISIS

Red Flag –

For untold decades, Catholic priests, brothers and nuns carried out systematic sexual abuse of children (leave aside the physical abuse of repeated canings, bashings and strappings), which was covered up by leading church officials such as bishop …

–

holic Church funded legal representation for priest who …

Offaly Express – 21 hours ago

The Catholic Church funded legal representation for a retired priest who … out that other priests had themselves been involved in the sexual abuse of pupils at …

–

Former Catholic priest, 75, jailed for just four months after forcing a Year 4 student to fondle him by threatening …

Daily Mail –

A predator Catholic priest who fondled an eight-year-old girl in 1974 will spend just four months behind bars after pleading guilty to the historic sexual abuse offences. Friar Anthony Colbourne, now aged 75, pleaded guilty in the Brisbane District …

–

Scottish Daily Record – May 23, 2017

A former priest at St Quivox Catholic Church in Prestwick has denied historic sex abuse. Father Francis Moore, 81, was appointed to the parish in 1996.

–

Philly.com – 11 hours ago

But after nearly 15 years of investigation, prosecution and litigation over sex–abuse allegations involving Philadelphia-area priests, the Kolenkiewicz assignment …

–

The Age – May 22, 2017

A retired Catholic priest from Melbourne has been charged with the sexual assault … 78, was recently arrested in Clifton Hill over the sexual abuse that allegedly …

–

AllAfrica.com – 1 hour ago

For years, he was sexually abused by the priest – “a trusted family friend” – in the … “Significant numbers of children do not disclose experiences of sexual abuse …

–

AZCentral.com – May 22, 2017

Charfauros, represented by attorney David Lujan, is the 67th person to file a Guam clergy sex abuse lawsuit in local and federal courts after the statute of …

–

Pacific News Center – May 23, 2017

Guam – After numerous sex abuse lawsuits being filed by victims who have … in the late Capuchin priest Father Jack Niland which apparently fell on deaf ears.

–

Irish Times – May 22, 2017

It had been pointed out that other priests had been involved in the sexual abuse of pupils at the school. In effect, O’Dalaigh maintained that if the complainant …

–

Greenwich Daily Voice – May 21, 2017

Victims Name Ex-Westchester Priests Who Sexually Abused Them … through the archdiocese’s new sexual abuse survivor compensation fund were released, …

–

Database of Publicly Accused Priests in the United States

http://bishop-accountability.org/priestdb/PriestDBbylastName-W.html

–

National Survivor Advocates Coalition

https://nationalsurvivoradvocatescoalition.wordpress.com/

–

Advertisements