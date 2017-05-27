HOW DO YOU KNOW WHEN HILLARY CLINTON IS LYING? SHE HAS A COUGHING FIT!

Trump will be ‘IMPEACHED’: Hillary Clinton returns to her alma matter to launch an all-out attack on the president and his ‘obstruction of justice’… after breaking out in ANOTHER coughing fit on stage
- Hillary Clinton returned to Wellesley, where she gave the first student speech to graduating students in 1969
- She immediately invoked the issue of impeachment and Richard Nixon
- She mentioned ‘obstruction of justice’ and referenced the Saturday Night Massacre
- Brings up ‘authoritarian’ regimes
- ‘Some were even denying things we see with our own eyes, like the size of crowds’
- Early in her remarks, she lost her voice, as she did several times on the campaign trail
- She asked for a lozenge as she tried managed to gain control of her cough
- She joked about her loss, mentioning ‘long walks in the woods. Organizing my closets. I won’t lie, Chardonnay helped a little too’
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4545826/Hillary-Clinton-invokes-IMPEACHMENT-speech-grads.html
