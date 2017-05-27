HERE WE GO AGAIN: Top scientist says all you’ve been told about salt is WRONG: It won’t give you a heart attack

– while having too little will make you fat and ruin your sex life

Eating too little salt can cause insulin resistance and may even increase risk of diabetes, says leading cardiovascular research scientist

Dangerous myth that salt raises blood pressure began more than 100 years ago

Current daily guidelines limit you to 2.4g of sodium

Average Korean, for instance, eats over 4g of sodium a day – yet they have some of world’s lowest rates for hypertension and coronary heart disease

MORE:

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-4546722/Salt-won-t-heart-attack-says-scientist.html

