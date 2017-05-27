Global “Major IT Systems Crash” Causes British Airways to Cancel Flights [VIDEO]

Published on May 27, 2017

British Airways canceled all flights from London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports Saturday as a global IT failure causes severe disruption for travelers.

The airline said it was suffering a “major IT systems failure” around the world. It didn’t say what was causing the problem but said there is no evidence of a cyberattack.

BA said terminals at Heathrow and Gatwick had become extremely congested and cancelled all flights from those airports until 6 p.m. (1700GMT, 1 p.m. EDT). It is urging passengers not to go to the airports.

BA has not said what is causing the computer failure. It said in a tweet that the problem is global.

Learn More:

http://abcnews.go.com/Lifestyle/wireS…