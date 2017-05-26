26

May. ’17

Suspicious! US Army Lost Track of $1 Billion In Arms & Equipment [VIDEO]

 

 

Published on May 25, 2017

A newly released declassified audit from the US Department of Defense shows that negligent accounting by the military has resulted in the Pentagon not knowing what happened to more than $1 billion in arms and equipment meant for the Iraqi Army.

The Office of Inspector General for the Pentagon’s findings from September 2016 was made public Wednesday as a result of a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request from human rights group Amnesty International.

