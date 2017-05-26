26

May. ’17

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg: Free Money for Everyone [VIDEO]

 

Published on May 26, 2017

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg gave the commencement address at Harvard for the Class of 2017, where he suggested a Universal Basic Income, meaning free money for everyone, so they could be creative and pursue their dreams. Media analyst Mark Dice has the story. Copyright © 2017 – Subscribe now for more videos every day! http://bit.ly/1QHJwaK

 

Stop Working Right NOW! Your Government is Going to Give You FREE Money! (Not Clickbait)

 

 

Published on May 25, 2017

 

Advertisements
Posted by . Categories: Uncategorized. Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s