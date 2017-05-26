Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg: Free Money for Everyone [VIDEO]

Published on May 26, 2017
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg gave the commencement address at Harvard for the Class of 2017, where he suggested a Universal Basic Income, meaning free money for everyone, so they could be creative and pursue their dreams. Media analyst Mark Dice has the story. Copyright © 2017 – Subscribe now for more videos every day! http://bit.ly/1QHJwaK
Stop Working Right NOW! Your Government is Going to Give You FREE Money! (Not Clickbait)
Published on May 25, 2017
Advertisements