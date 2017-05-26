Angry Mother Exposes Dead Daughter’s Pic Being Used In Manchester Event Although She Died 4 Years Ago [VIDEO]

Published on May 25, 2017

Samantha Shrewsbury was horrified to see images of Jayden Parkinson, 17, who was murdered by her ex-boyfriend and dumped in a graveyard, circulating online.

Ben Blakeley strangled Jayden in Didcot, when she told him she was pregnant and was jailed for 20 years in 2014.

But her mum Samantha was horrified to see a selfie snapped by Jayden among images of people being searched for after the Manchester bombing, and spoke of the damage this could cause.

Learn More:

http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/…

https://twitter.com/youknowimfit

https://twitter.com/youknowimfit/stat…