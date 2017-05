Published on May 25, 2017

Sub for more: http://nnn.is/the_new_media | Danny Gold for Liberty Writers reports, Today Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the former DNC chair who rigged the 2016 primaries for Hillary Clinton, promised to abuse her power for personal revenge on a top cop. She said there will be “Consequences” if he doesn’t hand over evidence – a laptop she owns that they are investigating.