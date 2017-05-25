Obama administration ‘knowingly allowed at least 16 members of notorious teen gang MS-13 into the US’

MS-13, or the Mara Salvatrucha, is believed by federal prosecutors to have thousands of members across the US, primarily immigrants from Central America. An MS-13 member is seen above in this 2013 file photo in El Salvador
Republican senator unveils Customs and Border Protection documents from 2014
- Documents are said to show that CBP permitted at least 16 teens who were members of the MS-13 gang into the country
- MS-13 has been blamed for a number of recent murders on Long Island
- Group said to be comprised of unaccompanied minors from Central America
