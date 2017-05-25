25

May. ’17

John Podesta Blames Seth Rich Investigation on Russia [VIDEO]

 

Former Clinton campaign manager John Podesta is claiming Russia is to blame for the recent reports about possible DNC involvement in the unsolved murder of Seth Rich, this comes days after John Podesta attacked those who questioned the murder of Seth Rich, saying that calls for an investigation into the DNC’s alleged role were ‘disgusting’. It is also known that John Podesta threatened to make an example out of Wikileaks leakers in his party, prior to the murder of suspected DNC leaker Seth Rich.

