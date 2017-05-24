Seth Rich BOMBSHELLS Will Bring Hillary & Podesta To Their Knees [VIDEO]

Published on May 23, 2017

The Seth Rich bombshells that are being dropped now are earth shattering, and according to sources, there is absolute panic at the highest levels of the DNC in Washington.

World Net Daily investigative journalist Liz Crokin is breaking huge news regarding the Seth Rich murder investigation, or the complete lack thereof. Crokin has discovered that DC police failed to visit the last bar at which Seth Rich was seen alive – it appears that even the most cursory investigation has been avoided. According to Crokin, the bar owner told her no one showed up to interview him, or any one else, nor was he ever asked for any bar video surveillance that might have been recorded of Rich’s final moments.

Additionally, Kim Dotcom has publicly confirmed that he KNOWS that Seth Rich WAS the DNC Wiki-leaker. Dotcom says he is willing to share everything he knows with US government officials IF they can guarantee his safe passage into and out of the United States.

Dotcom says, “I KNOW THAT SETH RICH WAS INVOLVED IN THE DNC LEAK, If my evidence is required to be given in the United States I would be prepared to do so if appropriate arrangements are made. I would need a guarantee from Special Counsel Mueller, on behalf of the United States, of safe passage from New Zealand to the United States and back.”

Bix Weir from roadtoroota.com joins me to discuss this developing situation, we also discuss the crypto space and precious metals.