Robocop Guards Mall: World’s first robot cop goes on duty in United Arab Emirates (UAE) at Dubai Mall [VIDEO]

Published on May 24, 2017

The world’s first robot police officer officially reported for duty at the UAE’s flagship Dubai Mall on Tuesday.

The high-tech police officer, unveiled at the GITEX Technology Conference in Dubai in 2015, can recognize the faces of wanted criminals in airports and malls. It also assists shoppers with directions and can contact Dubai police if there’s a problem. The ‘Robocop’ also flirts with tourists, saying ‘you have really pretty eyes’ and asking ‘if they grew up around here.’