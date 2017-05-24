24

May. ’17

NOW WE LEARN THAT THE MANCHESTER FALSE FLAG ATTACK WAS TO BLAME SYRIA SO UK WOULD INVADE THEM

Lounging on a Libyan beach with his childhood mates, the cannabis-smoking teenager who went on to slaughter 22 people in Manchester Arena attack after being radicalised and ‘receiving secret terror training in Syria’

Manchester Bomber Salman Abedi

 

  • Salman Abedi had recently returned from Libya before launching suicide bomb attack at Manchester Arena
  • Mancunian of Libyan descent ‘made regular visits’ to North African country and ‘had secret terror training’
  • Abedi killed 22 after detonating a suicide bomb at Manchester Arena on Monday after Ariana Grande concert
  • Home Secretary said it ‘seems likely’ he did not act alone and was known to security services ‘up to a point’
  • Hours later Greater Manchester Police revealed they had swooped to arrest three men in the south of the city
  • Police say they know the names of all those killed and specially-trained officers are contacting their families
  • Pictures have emerged of Abedi as a teenager relaxing with friends who are not connected to the bombing
  • There is no suggestion any of the people he was pictured with have been involved in any wrongdoing

Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4536624/Salman-Abedi-known-security-services-point.html#ixzz4hztosybX

