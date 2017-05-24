Manchester Bombing False Flag | Another Hoax in the UK [VIDEOS]

Streamed live 16 hours ago
An analysis of the bombing in Manchester from May 22. It looks like a lot of other false flags we’ve seen. Lots of details to go over.
Party Drill – Manchester UK
Published on May 22, 2017
(CR)ISIS actors practicing false flag Hoaxes | Manchester, UK https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Jxox…
Proof Police Staged Ariana Grande Manchester Bombing
Published on May 23, 2017
The exact events of the alleged bombing at the Manchester Arena during the Ariana Grande concert were simulated during a drill in May of 2016 by Manchester Police, Fire/emergency and other so called security services. https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2…
TERRORIST ATTACK MANCHESTER, FOUR DAYS AFTER PUBLIC APOLOGY, MUSLIM TERROR DRILL HOAX
Published on May 23, 2017
