Larry Silverstein – New WTC7 designed in 2000 [VIDEO]

Published on Mar 13, 2016

According to Larry they started planning for a new wtc7 in April 2000; excerpt taken from watch?v=JUvLCzk7nh4 approx 59:00 . In the same interview he also reiterates his 911 excuse/cover story script verbatim, and asserts that the north tower attenna sliced through wtc7 facade, even though there’s clear evidence it fell to the south. Please check out my DailyMotion channel for more videos: http://www.dailymotion.com/mysticalgr…

Published on Feb 4, 2013

Uploaded on Dec 27, 2010

You may need earbuds to hear this if you have a laptop.

A huge DEEP explosion is clearly heard before building 7 is destroyed. The Government said FIRE did this. They claim no serious explosions were ever heard. Do you believe THEM or your own ears & eyes? TALK ABOUT THIS PLEASE. DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH.

This video is part of NIST’S recent FOIA release.

They have cut out all other explosions in these released videos. Very unprofessionally & fraudulently I might add.

Download and compare the videos yourself

The video above with the explosion is found below:

http://911datasets.org/images/Interna…