24

May. ’17

JOE BIDEN DROPS A STUNNER, REVEALS HIS NEGATIVE TRUE FEELINGS ABOUT HILLARY AND MAY RUN IN 2020 [VIDEO]

 

Published on May 22, 2017

Sub for more: http://nnn.is/the_new_media | Chris Agee for Western Journalism reports, Former Vice President Joe Biden recently offered a frank assessment of fellow Democrat Hillary Clinton’s failed presidential bid, along with a hint at his possible political future.

 

CREEPY JOE BIDEN BUSTED AGAIN FOR FEELING UP CHILDREN ON C-SPAN [VIDEO]

 

  Published on Mar 19, 2017 WATCH AS CREEPY BIDEN BECOMES NEW PEDOGATE POSTER CHILD…

 

 

Pizzagate, CREEPY Joe Biden, & The Rotting West [VIDEO]

 

  Published on Mar 6, 2017 Where’d all your freedom go? Where’d all your money go? Blame George Soros. Blame Joe Biden. Blame Hillary Clinton. We are all piecing it together in real time and no amount of attacks from David Brock, the former boyfriend of Comet Pizza’s owner, will deter researchers from the truth. […]

 

Creepy Joe Biden At It Again [VIDEO]

 

  Published on Jan 4, 2017       Hillary Responds To Creepy Joe Biden Caught Groping Dozens of Young Women [VIDEO]     Published on Oct 27, 2016 As if the POSTUS race could not get any creepier — we now have Mr. groping young girls VP Joe Biden come out against the words Donald […]

 

Hillary Responds To Creepy Joe Biden Caught Groping Dozens of Young Women [VIDEO]

 

  Published on Oct 27, 2016 As if the POSTUS race could not get any creepier — we now have Mr. groping young girls VP Joe Biden come out against the words Donald Trump used. Alex Jones illustrates how Biden, Hillary and Tim Kaine are some of the creepiest people around

 

VIDEO: The worst of creepy Joe Biden

 

~ ~~ Published on Feb 18, 2015 Joe Biden’s hands on women (and men) across America.[VIDEO] ~ ~

 

Advertisements
Posted by . Categories: Uncategorized. Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s