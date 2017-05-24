Defense Secretary James Mattis ‘wasn’t consulted by generals who dropped the Mother Of All Bombs and was surprised when it was used’

US forces used a 30-foot long, GPS-guided GBU-43 bomb, at around 7.30pm local time in the Nangarhar Province. The weapon weighs a staggering 21,600 pounds.
- Defense Secretary James Mattis reportedly wasn’t informed about plans to use ‘the mother of all bombs’ on April 13 in eastern Afghanistan
- The 21,600-pound Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb is the largest non-nuclear ordnance in the US arsenal
- US forces dropped the bomb on suspected ISIS tunnels in Afghanistan, resulting in 96 dead militants, according to the Afghan government
- Decision to use the weapon was made by General John Nicholson, the most senior Army commander in Afghanistan
Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4536384/Mattis-wasn-t-consulted-using-Mother-Bombs.html#ixzz4hzvhH86c
Advertisements