Defense Secretary James Mattis ‘wasn’t consulted by generals who dropped the Mother Of All Bombs and was surprised when it was used’

US forces used a 30-foot long, GPS-guided GBU-43 bomb, at around 7.30pm local time in the Nangarhar Province. The weapon weighs a staggering 21,600 pounds.

US forces used a 30-foot long, GPS-guided GBU-43 bomb, at around 7.30pm local time in the Nangarhar Province. The weapon weighs a staggering 21,600 pounds.

 

  • Defense Secretary James Mattis reportedly wasn’t informed about plans to use ‘the mother of all bombs’ on April 13 in eastern Afghanistan
  • The 21,600-pound Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb is the largest non-nuclear ordnance in the US arsenal 
  • US forces dropped the bomb on suspected ISIS tunnels in Afghanistan, resulting in 96 dead militants, according to the Afghan government
  • Decision to use the weapon was made by General John Nicholson, the most senior Army commander in Afghanistan 

