ISIS claim responsibility for Manchester massacre where suicide bomber killed 22 and injured 119 with ball-bearing bomb at packed Ariana Grande concert

At least 22 people killed after explosions rang out at the end of an Ariana Grande gig in Manchester Arena
- A teenage fan and an eight-year-old are among the dead. At least 12 children have been seriously injured
- Video footage showed thousands fleeing in tears from the venue, many covered in blood, when gig ended
- Horrifying video footage showed petrified children leaping over chairs and barriers as they tried to escape
- Police confirmed the suicide bomber died at the venue after an improvised explosive device was detonated
- US security sources say he travelled to the arena by public transport. Another man, 23, has also been arrested
- 23-year-old Grande tweeted: ‘Broken. From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don’t have words’
- Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn suspended election campaigning and said thoughts were with the victims
- Anyone concerned about missing loved-ones should call the police’s emergency hotline on 0161 856 9400
- Were you at the concert last night? If so, please call 020 3615 3908 or email abe.hawken@mailonline.co.uk
