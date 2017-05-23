ISIS claim responsibility for Manchester massacre where suicide bomber killed 22 and injured 119 with ball-bearing bomb at packed Ariana Grande concert

At least 22 people killed after explosions rang out at the end of an Ariana Grande gig in Manchester Arena

A teenage fan and an eight-year-old are among the dead. At least 12 children have been seriously injured

Video footage showed thousands fleeing in tears from the venue, many covered in blood, when gig ended

Horrifying video footage showed petrified children leaping over chairs and barriers as they tried to escape

Police confirmed the suicide bomber died at the venue after an improvised explosive device was detonated

US security sources say he travelled to the arena by public transport. Another man, 23, has also been arrested

23-year-old Grande tweeted: ‘Broken. From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don’t have words’

Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn suspended election campaigning and said thoughts were with the victims

Anyone concerned about missing loved-ones should call the police’s emergency hotline on 0161 856 9400

Were you at the concert last night? If so, please call 020 3615 3908 or email abe.hawken@mailonline.co.uk

MORE:

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4531940/Emergency-services-rush-Manchester-Arena.html

Advertisements