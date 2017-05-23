23

May. ’17

ISIS claim responsibility for Manchester massacre where suicide bomber killed 22 and injured 119 with ball-bearing bomb at packed Ariana Grande concert

At least 22 people killed after explosions rang out at the end of an Ariana Grande gig in Manchester Arena

  • A teenage fan and an eight-year-old are among the dead. At least 12 children have been seriously injured
  • Video footage showed thousands fleeing in tears from the venue, many covered in blood, when gig ended 
  • Horrifying video footage showed petrified children leaping over chairs and barriers as they tried to escape
  • Police confirmed the suicide bomber died at the venue after an improvised explosive device was detonated
  • US security sources say he travelled to the arena by public transport. Another man, 23, has also been arrested
  • 23-year-old Grande tweeted: ‘Broken. From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don’t have words’
  • Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn suspended election campaigning and said thoughts were with the victims
  • Anyone concerned about missing loved-ones should call the police’s emergency hotline on 0161 856 9400
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4531940/Emergency-services-rush-Manchester-Arena.html

 

 

