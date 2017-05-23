Heads Up! New EternalRocks Worm More Dangerous Than WannaCry, Has No Kill-Switch [VIDEO]

Published on May 22, 2017

Seven cyber exploits purportedly stolen from the US National Security Agency (NSA) have been identified in ‘EternalRocks’, a new type of malware detected by a Croatian tech security advisor.

Similar to the WannaCry malware which struck hundreds of thousands of computers worldwide this month, EternalRocks apparently draws on NSA-identified network exploits EternalBlue, EternalChampion, EternalRoman, and EternalSynergy.

