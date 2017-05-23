23

May. ’17

Heads Up! New EternalRocks Worm More Dangerous Than WannaCry, Has No Kill-Switch [VIDEO]

 

Published on May 22, 2017

Seven cyber exploits purportedly stolen from the US National Security Agency (NSA) have been identified in ‘EternalRocks’, a new type of malware detected by a Croatian tech security advisor.
Similar to the WannaCry malware which struck hundreds of thousands of computers worldwide this month, EternalRocks apparently draws on NSA-identified network exploits EternalBlue, EternalChampion, EternalRoman, and EternalSynergy.

Learn More:
https://www.rt.com/viral/389252-nsa-h…

http://thehackernews.com/2017/05/smb-…

http://www.zdnet.com/article/cias-win…

Advertisements
Posted by . Categories: Uncategorized. Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s