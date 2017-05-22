Wikileaks Founder Julian Assange Tweets Out Cryptic Message on Seth Rich

Jim Hoft May 22nd, 2017 9:21 am —Leave a Comment

On July 8, 2016, 27 year-old Democratic staffer Seth Conrad Rich was murdered in Washington DC. The killer or killers took nothing from their victim, leaving behind his wallet, watch and phone.

Shortly after the killing, Redditors and social media users were pursuing a “lead” saying that Rich was en route to the FBI the morning of his murder, apparently intending to speak to special agents about an “ongoing court case” possibly involving the Clinton family.

Seth Rich’s father Joel told reporters, “If it was a robbery — it failed because he still has his watch, he still has his money — he still has his credit cards, still had his phone so it was a wasted effort except we lost a life.”

In August Wikileaks offered a $20,000 reward for information on the murder of DNC staffer Seth rich.

Julian Assange also suggested in August that Seth Rich was a Wikileaks informant.

This past weekend entrepreneur and hacker Kim DotCom admitted he was involved in the Wikileaks Podesta email scandal along with Seth Rich.

It wasn’t the Russians.

On Monday Wikileaks founder Julian Assange tweeted out a cryptic message on Seth Rich.

BRAD BAUMAN, the DNC handler assigned to the Rich family, is also PANICKING!

