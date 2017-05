Published on May 17, 2017

Why is the mainstream media completely ignoring the Seth Rich assassination story? Is it because the professional hit on Rich probably leads to the highest levels of the DNC, or potentially all the way to John Podesta or Hillary Clinton herself? This is high drama not even ‘House of Cards’ on Netflix can touch. Will Lehr from Perpetual Assets joins me to discuss this, the economy, and the Comex killer. Thanks for tuning in.