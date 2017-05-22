22

May. ’17

BREAKING: Bilderberg 2017 Meeting Location and Date Confirmed [VIDEO]

 

Published on May 18, 2017
BILDERBERG 22222222222222222

In this video, Luke Rudkowski of WeAreChange covers the breaking news of the Bilderberg Group’s location and date of this year’s secretive meeting. We go over correlation of Trump’s impeachment with the location of this year’s meeting in D.C, the lies in the official bilderberg group press release, its contradictions, and its history. Support our trip to Bilderberg to shed light on the real power structure in this world by donating on http://wearechange.org/donate

 

 

