A List of Even More Dead Bodies Left in Hillary Clinton’s Path, Part 3

21. CHARLES MEISSNER

Meissner was the Assistant Secretary of Commerce who gave John Huang (the Clinton fundraiser convicted of a felony) special security clearance. Shortly afterwards he died in a small plane crash in Croatia in 1996. Also perishing in the crash was Secretary of Commerce and former DNC Chairman, Ron Brown.

Congressional record Volume 142, Number 74, 23 May 1996 states:

Mr. KENNEDY. Mr. President, the tragic plane crash in Croatia last month that took the life of Secretary of Commerce Ron Brown also took the lives of other outstanding officials in the Department of Commerce, including Charles F. Meissner, who was Assistant Secretary for International Economic Policy and who was also the husband of Doris Meissner, the Commissioner of the Immigration and Naturalization Service. During the 1970’s, he had served with great distinction for several years on the staff of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

22. DR. STANLEY HEARD

Heard was chairman of the National Chiropractic Health Care Advisory Committee. He died, along with his attorney, Steve Dickson, in a small plane crash. Dr. Heard, in addition to serving on Clinton’s advisory council, personally treated Clinton ‘s mother, step-father, and brother.

According to the National Transportation and Safety Board, the crash was due to “AN INADEQUATE ANNUAL INSPECTION OF THE AIRPLANE AND NON-COMPLIANCE WITH AIRWORTHINESS DIRECTIVES BY COMPANY MAINTENANCE PERSONNEL.”

The National Transportation Safety Board stated that the airplane caught fire in the air and crashed while the pilot attempted to make an emergency landing.

23. BARRY SEAL

Seal was a drug-running TWA pilot based in Mena, Arkansas. The scuttlebutt was that car mechanic Johnny Lawhorn Jr. (See #24) found a check made out to Bill Clinton in the trunk of Seal’s car.

He was a danger-loving pilot, and the best known cocaine smuggler of the 1980’s. He was murdered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in 1986, by three men with machine guns and who were later arrested and convicted. They were Colombians who authorities said were connected to the Medellin drug cartel.

The Attorney General of Louisiana told the U.S. Attorney General, Ed Meese, in 1986 that Seal smuggled $3-5 billion worth of drugs into the U.S.

In 1981, Seal began running his smuggling operation out of a highly guarded and, for a while, secret airport in Mena, Arkansas.

Questions were raised as to whether or not Bill Clinton, who was governor of Arkansas at the time, turned a blind eye to the drug smuggling operation, but no evidence yet proves if he knew of it.

24. JOHNNY LAWHORN, JR.

Johnny Lawhorn, Jr. died March 31, 1998. Lawhorn owned a transmission repair shop and found a check made out to Bill Clinton in the trunk of Barry Seal’s car left at his repair shop. He was found dead after his car had hit a utility pole. (See #23).

25. STANLEY HUGGINS

Huggins investigated Madison Guaranty, the financial institution operated by Jim McDougal and Susan McDougal, which failed in the late 1980’s.

The basic facts of the Madison Guaranty debacle is as follows:

Jim McDougal was convicted on 18 felony counts of fraud conspiracy charges related to bad loans made by Madison S&L. This S&L partnered with Whitewater Development Corporation, the subject of the Whitewater probe, and owned, in part, by Bill and Hillary Clinton.

Madison Guaranty and McDougal hired Rose Law Firm, where Hillary Clinton worked as a defense attorney. Clinton’s Rose Law Firm’s billing records on Madison Guaranty and McDougal’s Castle Grande reveal information about the project Hillary called IDC – Industrial Development Corporation. The billing records mysteriously disappeared, leaving questions about the work Hillary performed, and the level of her involvement with Madison and Castle Grande.

Stanley Huggins died when his plane crashed, but the National Transportation Safety Board never released the crash investigation report.

26. HERSCHEL FRIDAY

Herschel H. Friday was an Arkansas bond lawyer who President Richard Nixon considered appointing to the United States Supreme Court. Friday owned an Arkansas law firm, Friday, Eldredge & Clark, LLP, one of the oldest, largest, and long-standing law firms in the state.

Friday, an Attorney and Clinton fundraiser, died March 1, 1994, when his plane exploded.

27. KEVIN IVES & DON HENRY



Kevin Ives and Don Henry are better known as “The boys on the track.” Joseph Farah recounts their story:

Unless you read the inside pages of the Arkansas Democrat Gazette (not one of my favorite pastimes), you probably missed what may be a significant development in what has become known in Clinton scandal parlance as the “boys on the tracks case.” For those not familiar with the background, the story begins on August 22 when teen-agers Kevin Ives and Don Henry went out to a secluded area of Saline County, Arkansas, for a night of deer hunting. Early the next morning, a northbound Union Pacific train ran over their bodies as they lie sprawled on the tracks. Arkansas State Medical Examiner Fahmy Malak, appointed by Gov. Bill Clinton, quickly ruled the boys’ deaths “accidental,” saying they were unconscious or in a deep sleep as a result of smoking marijuana. That explanation didn’t add up to Kevin’s mother, Linda, who publicly challenged the finding. A local grand jury began investigating, resulting in the bodies being exhumed. Another autopsy revealed that Don Henry had been stabbed in the back and that Kevin Ives had been beaten with a rifle butt. In other words, the kids had been murdered — murdered in an area known as a drop zone for drug smugglers. Under public pressure over the official mishandling of the case from the beginning, Gov. Clinton called in two pathologists from out of state to review the work of the medical examiner and state crime lab where the autopsies were conducted. But when the Saline County grand jury tried to subpoena those experts for testimony, Clinton refused to allow it.

Mara Leveritt made their case famous in her 1999 book, The Boys on the Tracks: Death, Denial, and a Mother’s Crusade to Bring Her Son’s Killers to Justice.

The Boys on the Tracks is the story of a parent’s worst nightmare, a quiet woman’s confrontation with a world of murder, drugs, and corruption, where legitimate authority is mocked and the public trust is trampled. It is an intensely personal story and a story of national importance. It is a tale of multiple murders and of justice repeatedly denied. The death of a child is bad enough. To learn that the child was murdered is worse. But few tragedies compare with the story of Linda Ives, whose teenage son and his friend were found mysteriously run over by a train. In the months that followed, Ives’s world darkened even more as she gradually came to understand that the very officials she turned to for help could not, or would not, solve the murders. The story of betrayal begins locally but quickly expands. Exposing a web of silence and complicity in which drugs, politics, and murder converge, The Boys on the Tracks is a horrifying story from first page to last, and its most frightening aspect is that all of the story is true.

The nagging phrase, “Clinton refused to allow it,” begs the question: why?

28. KEITH CONEY

Coney died on May 17, 1988. Coney asserted that he had inside information concerning the Henry/Ives “Boys on the Track” case (See #27). In the news at the time, Keith’s mother, Betty Alexander, said her son knew the teenagers and told her that he was nearby when Henry and Ives were attacked.

Coney died when his motorcycle slammed into the back of a truck during a reported high-speed chase.

29. KEITH MCKASKLE

McKaskle made no secret that he feared for his life, because he also had information about the Don Henry and Kevin Ives “Boys on the Track” murder case (See #27). Kevin Ives’s mother, Linda, testified that Keith bid his friends and family good-bye shortly before his murder.

Local reports at the time stated:

The night of elections in 1988, he took two pennies out of his pocket and threw them on the bar there at the Wagon Wheel and said “If Jim Steed (Saline County Sheriff) loses this election, my life isn’t worth two cents,” and he was murdered by stabbing that night – 113 stab wounds.

McKaskle died on November 10, 1988. The cause of death was 113 stab wounds. His death was no suicide or accident.

30. GREGORY COLLINS

Collins was another who allegedly had knowledge of the circumstances surrounding the murders of Arkansas teenagers, Don Henry and Kevin Ives (See #27). Collins died from a gunshot wound January 1989.

