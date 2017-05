Published on May 20, 2017

Donald Trump’s received a lavish, royal welcome in Saudi Arabia, where he’s kicking off his first foreign tour as U.S. president. Trump’s signed a number of defence and business deals totalling in excess of $380bn, including an arms deal worth $110bn. Trump is the first American president to make Saudi Arabia, or any Muslim-majority country, his inaugural stop overseas and he’s pleased with his progress so far. READ MORE: https://on.rt.com/8c79