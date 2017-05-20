THIS WEEK IN SEX ABUSE OF CHILDREN BY PEDOPHILE CATHOLIC PRIESTS [MAY 20, 2017]

–
Kentucky Catholic priest reaches plea deal on sex abuse
Washington Post–May 18, 2017
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Catholic priest has reached a plea agreement on sexual abuse charges that occurred at a summer camp that he ran for decades in …
–
Lawsuit: Film raised memories of sexual abuse by Albuquerque priests
taosnews–13 hours ago
A lawsuit filed in April against the Archdiocese of Santa Fe says a 2015 film about widespread child sexual abuse by Catholic clergy in the Boston area triggered …
–
Lawyer for victims to name N.Y. priests who abused them
New York Daily News–May 17, 2017
An attorney for church sex abuse survivors will name and shame priests from the Archdiocese of New York, who allegedly molested his clients when they were …
–
What happened to Father Joseph Maskell, the abusive priest from Netflix’s ‘The Keepers’?
cosmopolitan.com (UK) – 18 hours ago
Keeping a close eye on the pupils at Keough, he handpicked the ones who had traumatic backgrounds – usually of abuse – and targeted them for repeated sexual assault, all the while manipulating them into going along with it out of fear. He was, after …
–
Two more sex abuse cases filed against church, Boy Scouts
The Guam Daily Post–22 hours ago
According to court documents, Brouillard served as a priest in the Archdiocese of Agana and a scoutmaster for the Boy Scouts. Brouillard had access to his …
–
Pope Francis acknowledges 2000-case backlog in sex abuse cases
Fox News – May 13, 2017
ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE – Pope Francis acknowledged Saturday that the Vatican has a 2,000-case backlog in processing clerical sex abuse cases and says criticism of the slow pace was justified. But he says more staff are being added and … sex abuse …
–
Prep school dean, parish priest abused me, man alleges in suits
NJ.com–May 16, 2017
Robert Gibney — who was a priest at the now-closed Vailsburg church — and William … “In doing so, he has empowered himself, other sexual abuse victims and …
–
Another victim of clergy sex abuse surfaces
KUAM.com–May 17, 2017
Another victim of clergy sex abuse surfaces. 57-year-old B.J. was neither altar boy nor boy scout but met Father Louis Brouillard when he was around 11 or 12 …
Latest sex abuse victim recounts being tied to tree and repeatedly …
Pacific News Center–May 18, 2017
–
Sex abuse priest counselled Wexford children
The Times (subscription)–May 15, 2017
A defrocked priest who had used his position as a school counsellor to sexually abuse teenage girls in Baltimore worked as a psychologist for children in …
–
Priest’s Defense Lawyer Back In Court For Possible Gag Order …
CBS Philly–10 hours ago
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — While the re-trial of Monsignor William Lynn in the church sex–abuse scandal may be a year away, lawyers were back in court for a …
–
Woodland Woman Files Lawsuit Against Sacramento Diocese …
FOX40–May 16, 2017
… of Sacramento, alleging she was sexually assaulted by a former parish priest. … took advantage of the woman being a victim of childhood sexual abuse, and …
–
Minn. bishop rejects claim he pressured alleged abuse victim
Crux: Covering all things Catholic–May 13, 2017
Minn. bishop rejects claim he pressured alleged abuse victim … $50,000 and the release of records of sexual abuse by priests in the diocese, Reuters reports.
–
Vatican envoy sent to probe paedophilia cover-up criticises ‘spiteful …
Buenos Aires Herald–16 hours ago
Italian judicial authorities had been seeking to prosecute him for a series of sex abuse cases in Verona, Italy, that occurred decades ago. The priests stand …
–
Retired priest faces trial for alleged sexual abuse on Irvine beach
Irvine Times–May 15, 2017
Francis Moore, 81, faced the allegations during a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow last week. One boy is said to have been attacked at a primary school in …
–
New Trial Bid Denied For Former Priest William Casey
Greeneville Sun–May 16, 2017
At the time of the sexual abuse of Tucker, Casey was serving as priest at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Kingsport, where he was pastor from 1976 through 1987 …
–
Australia’s most senior Catholic figure facing historic sexual abuse charges
Newshub – May 17, 2017
The alleged offending happened when Mr Pell was a priest in the Victorian town of Ballarat in the 1970’s, the Archbishop of Melbourne in the 1990’s, and during his time as the Archbishop of Sydney. Despite the claims, Mr Pell denies all of the accusations.
–
St. Petersburg court extends detention of Russian priest charged …
RAPSI–May 19, 2017
… Court has extended detention of Russian priest Gleb Grozovsky, who stands charged with sexual abuse of children, until June 14, RAPSI learnt on Friday from …
–
Lawsuit against diocese weighed
Altoona Mirror–May 18, 2017
They came to light, Serbin said, with the March 2016 release of a grand jury report revealing four decades of sexual abuse allegations against 50 priests within …
–
