Internet freedom fighter Kim Dotcom questions why Seth Rich’s murder is not solved, presents camera locations to be checked

Mega Upload founder Kim Dotcom takes Seth Rich investigation one step further than police

WASHINGTON (INTELLIHUB) — Internet freedom fighter and Mega Upload founder Kim Dotcom has been putting the pressure on D.C Metro Police who were reportedly given an order to ‘stand down’ on the Seth Rich murder case.

The information came to light earlier this week after a private investigator who was hired on behalf of the family to solve the case told the press the shocking details, as reported on March 16, 2017, in the Intellihub article titled: “Murdered DNC staffer Seth Rich was the “DNC emails” Wikileaker: Confirmed.”

Following up on Thursday, the Mega-millionaire tweeted: “Why have murderers of # SethRich not been identified? The crime area is littered with cameras. Several cam locations identified by PI.”

A screen capture listing various camera locations near the murder scene was included with Dotcom’s tweet which was also delivered to D.C. Meto Police by political operative Jack Posobiac who claims to be in contact with Dotcom.

Posobiac appeared on Infowars Live 2-5 stream Friday where he explained a few overlooked details in the Seth Rich case.

The famed D.C. operative said that he plans on traveling to a few of the businesses and locations next week where a number of cameras were present during the time of Rich’s murder in an attempt to gain valid information on the matter.

“We are going to find out if they specifically had information on these cameras or if that information was turned over to the D.C. police,” Posobiac said. “Even if it’s grainy footage we can tell so much from that […] number of people, size, appearance.”

Kim Dotcom was raided while at his New Zeland residence by 17 armed agents of the elite Special Tactics Group in January of 2012 over his revolutionary file sharing enterprise known as Mega Upload.

Dotcom said that during the raid he was “scared and worried” as he hid by a pillar in an upstairs room where he was apprehended by agents some 13-minutes later.

“I had a punch to the face, I had boots kicking me down to the floor, I had a knee into the ribs, my hands were on the floor and one man was standing on my hands,” the Mega Upload founder revealed in a 2012 television interview.

Subsequently, Dotcom’s mother’s residence was raided where a number of items which were listed on a warrant were taken by police.

