Family of murdered DNC staffer Seth Rich threaten private investigator with legal action after he claimed the 27-year-old ‘had WikiLeaks links’ only to recant his comments a day later

- Seth Rich was gunned down in Washington DC as he walked home from a bar
- DC police claimed the DNC data analyst, 27, was killed in a ‘botched robbery’
- Rod Wheeler claims to have evidence Mr Rich was in contact with WikiLeaks
- The next day, Wheeler said the report was inaccurate and recanted his story
- But Rich’s family attorney sent Wheeler a cease and desist letter on Friday
- They complained the PI was only supposed to speak with their authorization
- Wheeler’s services were offered to the family and paid for by Ed Butowsky
