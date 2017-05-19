White House under siege [VIDEO]

Published on May 18, 2017

It’s been a bad week for Donald Trump’s presidency. Critics accuse him of obstruction of justice and are clamoring for his impeachment. Is his tenure in the Oval Office seriously at risk? Julian Epstein, former chief counsel to the House Judiciary Committee, joins Larry to argue how “this president is in deep trouble” and offers a comparison between demands for impeachment made against Bill Clinton and Trump’s critics, whose issue is “more serious than Watergate.” Then, former US Senator Bob Graham (D-Florida) joins the conversation to discuss Trump’s upcoming “tolerance tour” of Israel, Saudi Arabia and the Vatican, as well as the political threat which, he contends, Russia may pose to the United States’ stability and global power.