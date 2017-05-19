The number of atheists in America could be 10 TIMES more than previous estimates

- According to a Gallup poll in 2016, only one in 10 Americans answered ‘no’ to the question: ‘Do you believe in God?’
- Even fewer actively identify as atheist, with numbers clocking in at 3 percent
- But a new study from the University of Kentucky tried to get subjects to indirectly reveal whether or not they believed in God
- A control group was presented with nine innocuous statements, while a test group had the same nine statements plus an additional ‘I do not believe in God’
- Each subject was then told to identify the number of statements true to them before the researchers compared the findings between the two groups
- They concluded 26 percent of Americans likely do not believe in God
Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4520830/Number-atheists-10x-more.html#ixzz4hWieOXY7
