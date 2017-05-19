19

May. ’17

The number of atheists in America could be 10 TIMES more than previous estimates

The number of atheists in this country could be as much as 10 times more than previous estimates, according a study published earlier this year (file photo)

  • According to a Gallup poll in 2016, only one in 10 Americans answered ‘no’ to the question: ‘Do you believe in God?’
  • Even fewer actively identify as atheist, with numbers clocking in at 3 percent
  • But a new study from the University of Kentucky tried to get subjects to indirectly reveal whether or not they believed in God
  • A control group was presented with nine innocuous statements, while a test group had the same nine statements plus an additional ‘I do not believe in God’
  • Each subject was then told to identify the number of statements true to them before the researchers compared the findings between the two groups
  • They concluded 26 percent of Americans likely do not believe in God

Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4520830/Number-atheists-10x-more.html#ixzz4hWieOXY7

