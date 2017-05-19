George Soros is STILL Buying Up District Attorney’s Seats

George Soros is still behind the scenes, pulling all the strings.

Apparently, Soros has bought yet another district attorney’s seat in Philadelphia.

From The Daily Caller

The left-wing billionaire turned the Philadelphia district attorney’s race on its head by giving $1.45 million to fund a super PAC in support of his preferred candidate, Larry Krasner.

Krasner, a progressive lawyer who has never worked as a prosecutor, sailed to an easy victory in the Democratic primary on Tuesday.

Because Philadelphia is a Democratic stronghold, Krasner’s primary victory all but guarantees him to win the general election in November.

The influx of money from Soros gave Krasner a significant leg up over his opposition.

Despite splitting votes with six other candidates, Krasner, who was not a favorite to win before Soros’ investment, finished 18 points ahead of the second-place finisher.

As one Philadelphia Inquirer writer put it after the billionaire’s investment: “Soros changed the game.”

The outcome of the Philadelphia district attorney’s race followed a now-familiar playbook.

A candidate aligned with Soros’ left-wing politics emerged victorious thanks to the billionaire’s willingness to flood local races with the kind of capital typically reserved for important national political campaigns.

Soros, a funder of Black Lives Matter, is a staunch advocate for reforming policing methods and softening drug laws.

Installing like-minded district attorneys allows Soros the opportunity to influence law enforcement policies around the country.

http://truthfeed.com/george-soros-is-still-buying-up-district-attorneys-seats/74507/

