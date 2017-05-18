18

Soldier is charged $200 by United Airlines for his overweight military duffel on his way home from 21 months serving in Afghanistan

First Lieutenant John Rader had to pay $200 to get his military-issued duffel bag on a United Airlines flight out of El Paso, Texas on Monday, on his way home from serving in Afghanistan

Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4517244/Soldier-claims-United-charged-200-military-duffel.html#ixzz4hQsbRgwR

