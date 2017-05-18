Soldier is charged $200 by United Airlines for his overweight military duffel on his way home from 21 months serving in Afghanistan

- First Lieutenant John Rader had to pay $200 to get his military-issued duffel bag on a United Airlines flight out of El Paso, Texas on Monday
- United’s policy is that active military personnel can travel with up to five bags for free, but each bag must be 70 pounds or lighter
- Rader had only one bag, but it was apparently over 70 pounds, so he had to pay
- Some of the things that led to the bags heavy weight included Kevlar, two helmets and boots, all gear necessary for his extended deployment overseas
- United later released a statement that it would reimburse Rader’s $200
