Coca-Cola has been quietly cutting the sugar in Sprite, Fanta and Dr Pepper by up to 30 percent and replacing it with sweeteners stevia and acesulfame

Coca-Cola has been quietly reducing the amount of sugar in some its biggest drinks, such as Sprite, Fanta and Dr Pepper, but company executives say this has not affected sales

  • Coca-Cola has been cutting the sugar content of some of its most popular drinks
  • Sprite, Fanta and Dr Pepper have all seen a reduction in their amount of sugar
  • The company’s president and CEO says these cuts have not harmed sales
  • The soda giant recently revealed it would cut 1,200 jobs this year due to drops in quarterly profit
  • And a new study found soda taxes, such as in Berkeley, have harmed soft drink sales

The company has added sweeteners to try and maintain the same taste: Sprite has added stevia, a plant extract, while Fanta has gone with acesulfame, an artificial sweetener.

 

Acesulfame contains the carcinogen methylene chloride. Long-term exposure to methylene chloride can cause headaches, depression, nausea, mental confusion, liver effects, kidney effects, visual disturbances, and cancer in humans. (May 31, 2013)

Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4516748/Coke-quietly-cutting-sugar-content-biggest-drinks.html#ixzz4hQy2ykC1

