‘CIA has everything to fear from the truth’ – Gitmo detainee’s lawyer [VIDEO]

 

May 16, 2017

Newly released CIA documents show the agency failed to receive valuable information from torturing Abu Zubaydah, the first Guantanamo Bay detainee to endure so-called “enhanced interrogation techniques.” He was held captive for 15 years and is now set to testify at a pretrial hearing ahead of the Guantanamo war court in May. Documents leaked to AlterNet about his treatment reveal the brutal details concerning his time in captivity. RT America’s Ashlee Banks reports.

