“An FBI forensic report of Rich’s computer — generated within 96 hours after Rich’s murder — showed he made contact with WikiLeaks …”
Rich’s murder — showed he made contact with WikiLeaks …”
Family of slain DNC staffer Seth Rich blasts detective over report of WikiLeaks link
Watch the latest video at &amp;lt;a href=”//video.foxnews.com”&amp;gt;video.foxnews.com&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt;
MORE: http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/05/16/slain-dnc-staffer-had-contact-with-wikileaks-investigator-says.html
Russia DNC hack story a COVERUP for Seth Rich assassination??
WikiLeaks
Verified account
@wikileaks
Podesta: “I’m definitely for making an example of a suspected leaker whether or not we have any real basis for it.”
http://investmentwatchblog.com/bombshell-fox-news-fbi-knew-within-96-hours-seth-rich-was-in-contact-with-wikileaks-coverup/
Advertisements