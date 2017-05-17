Bill Clinton first US President to fire FBI head; Deputy WH Counsel & Hillary’s lover VINCE FOSTER committed suicide next day [VIDEO]

Published on May 16, 2017

Since everyone is talking about how President Trump just scandalously fired FBI Director James Comey, it might be a good time for everyone to remember that Bill Clinton was the first US president to fire his FBI Director, and also to remember that the very next day, Clinton’s Deputy White House Counsel committed suicide, proving this time of scandal is nothing new.

Published on Oct 11, 2016 First Marc Rich, now Vince Foster; yeah, someone at the FBI has decided the Clintons have had enough fun! FBI releases Vincent Foster file HERE ARE THE FILES https://vault.fbi.gov/vincent-foster/vincent-foster-part-01-of-04/view The Clinton’s Vince Foster Cover-up: FBI and The Press (Full Documentary) Published on Aug 31, 2016 […]

Published on Aug 31, 2016 A old documentary exposing the Clinton’s along with the press and FBI for being involved in the ‘suicide’ of Clinton aide Vince Foster exposed by whistleblower. Clinton Body Count- Vince Foster Published on Aug 29, 2016 Bill and Hillary Clinton have been linked to a few suspicious deaths which […]

Documents describing Hillary Clinton’s role in the death of White House counsel Vince Foster have vanished, Daily Mail Online has learned after an extensive investigation Foster is believed to have shot himself with a .38 caliber revolver at Fort Marcy Park along the Potomac River on July 20, 1993 Two former FBI agents involved […]

Vince Foster’s Ghost — Bill Clinton’s best friend, personal attorney, and confidante was found murdered under suspicious circumstances. Taking to the grave all of the Clinton’s secret shady dealings, from the Rose Law Firm and White Water to CIA Black-Ops drug running out of Mena, AR Published on Jun 6, 2016 Hillary […]

Published on Jan 27, 2016 Please visit http://www.rense.com/ for updates and information you will never see on Fox News! Clip from January 26, 2016 – guest Larry Nichols on the Jeff Rense Program. Full program available in Archives at http://www.renseradio.com/signup.htm

– – – – Evidence Of A Cover-up INTRODUCTION This is the story that nobody dares touch. This is the story that ended my career in Hollywood back in 1994. Despite having reported the discovery of Dr. Haut’s signed report confirming the existence of a second wound to Vincent Foster’s neck, radio host Rush Limbaugh […]

CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE OR CLICK ON LINK BELOW http://investmentwatchblog.com/reminder-infographic-of-deaths-of-people-connected-to-the-clintons-almost-all-of-them-are-suicides-or-plane-crashes/ Hillary Clinton Body Count Documentary: A trail of dead and mysterious deaths surround the Clintons and 114 and more deaths in this film that they are directly connected to. Published on Sep 10, 2016 This is the definitive documentary […]

