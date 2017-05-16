Top 10 Most Beautiful Highways in China

If you do not walk out, you’ll never know how beautiful the scenery is in the distance. If you’re not brave for once, you’ll never know trip will also give you a lot of surprise. If one day the time and opportunity is suitable, don’t miss the following China highway of magic or steep, or grandeur of or dreams!

No.1 Hangzhou Bay Bridge Location: From Jiaxing to Ningbo, 110 km northeast of Hangzhou (1 and a half hours’ drive), 110 km southeast of central Shanghai (100 minutes’ drive), Zhejiang Province. From Jiaxing to Ningbo, 110 km northeast of Hangzhou (1 and a half hours’ drive), 110 km southeast of central Shanghai (100 minutes’ drive), Zhejiang Province. Hangzhou Bay Bridge (Chinese: 杭州湾跨海大桥) is the world’s longest cross-sea bridge, 36 km in total. Hangzhou Bay Bridge started constructing on November 14, 2003, passed through on June 26, 2007, and put into use on May 1, 2008. Hangzhou Bay Bridge is a see-crossing bridge across the Hangzhou bay. It starts from the Haiyan Zhengjiadai Jiaxing Zhejiang in the north, to Cixi water bay Ningbo in the south. The bridge is 36 km in length which is 11 km longer than King Fahd Bridge that links Bahrain to Saudi Arabia, has become the world’s longest cross-sea bridge recorded by Chinese association of world records, and became the world’s third long bridge following by the American Lake Pontchartrain Bridge and Qingdao Jiaozhou Bay Bridge. No.2 Wall Built-up Highway Location: Guoliang Village, Hui County, 170 km north of the center of Zhengzhou, Henan province (3 hours and 20 minutes’ drive) Wall Built-up Highway (Chinese: 挂壁公路) is digging out on cliffs, there is a total of six wall built-up highways in our country, mainly distributed in the Taihang Mountain and southeast Shanxi, such as Xiyagou (Lingchuan county), Guoliang (Huixian county), Chenjiayuan (Lingchuan county), Huilong (Lingchuan county), Kunshan, Jingdi (Pingshun County). Among them, Guoliang is called “the ninth great miracle”, “one of the ten most precipitous roads in the world “, “one of the 18 strangest highways in the world”. • Guoliang Hanging Tunnel Road Guoliang Hanging Road is the shortest but the most famous one. Villagers of Guoliang built for 5 years and made the road not much steep, though there is more winding access. It is rewarded as “the pearl of the Taihang Mountains”. This village has well developed tourism resource, accompanying by this new wide road many hotels, hostels and inns have been operated for tourists. Due to this most beautiful hanging tunnel, many students visit here for sketching. No.3 Zhongnan Mountain Highway Tunnel Location: Zhashui County, 75 km south of the center of Xi’an, Shaanxi Province (1 hour’s drive)

Qinling Mountain Zhongnan Mountain Highway Tunnel (Chinese: 终南山公路隧道) is the main project from Baotou to Maoming in national expressway network, is also an important part of crisscross highway network of “three vertical, four horizontal and five radial” from Xi’an to Ankang highway. Single tunnel is 18.02 kilometers long, the double tunnels are in total length of 36.04 kilometers, the construction scale is the largest in the world, and it is the top of China highway tunnel that need 15 minutes to pass through. In order to relief the driver’s visual fatigue and ensure traffic safety, it sets the world’s most advanced special light band of the current highway tunnel which worth a visit. No.4 Aizhai Winding Mountain Road Location: Aizhai County, Jishou Prefecture, 400 km west of Changsha, Hunan province (6 hours’ drive) Aizhai Winding Mountain Road (Chinese: 矮寨盘山公路) is a road wonder of the Natioanl Road 319 artery (named Xiangchuan Road in the past). From bottom to top, you will pass through 13 hairpin bends on the way to top. The mountain is very steep, and near the top there is a highway overpass, which is rare in the country. The top of the mountain has memorial monument and “trailbreaker” statue. No.5 Aizhai Suspension Bridge Location: Aizhai County, Jishou Prefecture, 400 km west of Changsha, Hunan province (6 hours’ drive) Aizhai Great Suspension Bridge (Chinese: 矮寨大桥), located in the town of Aizhai in Hunan province. Aizhai Suspension Bridge is about 20 km from Jishou city. It is acrossing the surrounding valley near the Aizhai town, and Dehang river flow under the bridge. The difference bewteen bridge deck designed elevation and ground elevation is 330 meters, total length of 1073.65 m, suspension bridge mainspan is 1176 m. The bridge that crosses the Aizhai Grand Canyon is the third highest mainspan in the world, and the first in Asia. The bridge is colored red, with 1,888 lights to increase visibility at night. No.6 Tianmen Mountain Winding Mountain Road Location: Tianmen Mountain Scenic Area, Hunan Province, 320 km west of Changsha city (5 hours’ drive)

Zhangjiajie Tianmen Mountain Winding Road (Chinese: 天门山盘山公路)with a name of “sky way” is 10.77 km sharply from 200 meters to 1300 meters above sea level. The road on both sides are cliffs, towering deep valley, and there is a total of 99 bends in 180 degree trading off and taking turns, like a jade belt around, curved and be closely linked, a layer upon layer, which known as the “the first highway wonder in the world”. However, this road is not open to public traffic (only for some special competitions, such as cycle races). Tourists can take the Tianmen Mountain Cableway from Zhangjiajie Railway Station to enjoy the beautiful scenery and get a bird’s eye view of the road for 258 Yuan. No.7 The 24 Zigzags Location: 6 km southwest of Qinglong Town, Qianxi’nan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, Guizhou Province The 24 Zigzags (Chinese: 二十四道拐) is a place name, is a passage of 24 curved road. Guizhou Qinglong 24 Zigzags is a road of the war of resistance against Japan, and is the logo of the image of “Stilwell road”. From the bottom to the top of the mountain, the linear distance of about 350 meters, the vertical height is 260 meters; At about 60 degrees slope angle is built along with “S” shape, winding to strategic pass about 4 km in total. 24 Zigzags the winding mountain road, is one of the outstanding example of steep road on the history. It is the portrayal of China and the United States people fight against the Japanese invaders as built by the Chinese during WWII to transport supplies known as “the lifeblood of China’s Anti-Japanese War”, also known as “corners” of history. No.8 The Tarim Desert Highway Location: From Luntai County south to Minfeng County, Xinjiang Province Desert Highway run through north and south Taklimakan Desert (Chinese: 塔里木沙漠公路) so-called “sea of death”, for tourists eager to through the Tarim desert, the Tarim desert highway is undoubtedly provides the best conditions, since driving across the desert will takes 5 hours or so, and tourists can see the strange desert landscape and thousands years old populus. No.9 Tibet Highways At present, there are 4 highways from China mainland to Tibet, including: Qinghai-Tibet Highway, Sichuan-Tibet Highway, Yunnan-Tibet Highway and Xinjiang-Tibet Highway. There is one international highway – Sino-Nepalese Highway. The Sichuan-Tibet, Qinghai-Tibet, Yunnan-Tibet, and Xinjiang-Tibet highway their landscapes are very good, and they are the paradise of the rider. The Sichuan-Tibet highway is part if the national road 318, is China’s landscape avenue.

Sichuan-Tibet Highway

The Sichuan–Tibet Highway (川藏公路) goes from Chengdu to Lhasa, extends east from Yiguan Temple in Chengdu, Sichuan westwards to the Qinghai-Tibet Highway & Sichuan-Tibet Highway Monument in Lhasa, the regional-capital of Tibet. There is the south line and the north line.The south line (G118) is 2,115 km at relatively low attitude, so most travelers choose this way. The north line (G117) is 2,414 km. The highways pass through many towns, so you don’t have to worry about food and fuel. ► More information about Sichuan-Tibet Highway: Sichuan-Tibet Highway



Qinghai-Tibet Highway

Qinghai-Tibet Railway is the world’s highest and longest high plateau railway, and is reputed as the “Heaven Road” and known as “the black dragon”. It starts from Xining City in Qinghai and ends at Lhasa in Tibet, extending 1956 km. Tourists can appreicate the plateau landscape of grasslands, mountains, salt lakes, and tundra. This highway is open to traffic all year round, and it is the busiest Tibetan highway. ► More information about Qinghai-Tibet Highway: Qinghai-Tibet Highway No.10 The Suhua Highway Location: Su’ao Town in Yilan Prefecture to Hualian City, Taiwan The Suhua Highway (Chinese: 苏花公路) is a provincial highway on the east coast of Taiwan Line 9, north starting point is Su’ao town, and ending in Hualian county Hualian city of the south, the oceanside road is 118 km, built roughly in accordance with the coastline and then winding into the flat estuary delta hinterland. Going along the way can see the Pacific Ocean scenery and steep mountains, and it is the world famous landscape road.

These are the top 10 most beautiful highways in China. The scenery along the way will facinate you a lot. These are the top 10 most beautiful highways in China. The scenery along the way will facinate you a lot.

Advertisements