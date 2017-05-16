Top 10 Most Beautiful Highways in China

If you do not walk out, you’ll never know how beautiful the scenery is in the distance. If you’re not brave for once, you’ll never know trip will also give you a lot of surprise. If one day the time and opportunity is suitable, don’t miss the following China highway of magic or steep, or grandeur of or dreams!
No.1 Hangzhou Bay Bridge
Hangzhou Bay Bridge (Chinese: 杭州湾跨海大桥) is the world’s longest cross-sea bridge, 36 km in total. Hangzhou Bay Bridge started constructing on November 14, 2003, passed through on June 26, 2007, and put into use on May 1, 2008.
No.2 Wall Built-up Highway
Location: Guoliang Village, Hui County, 170 km north of the center of Zhengzhou, Henan province (3 hours and 20 minutes’ drive)
Wall Built-up Highway (Chinese: 挂壁公路) is digging out on cliffs, there is a total of six wall built-up highways in our country, mainly distributed in the Taihang Mountain and southeast Shanxi, such as Xiyagou (Lingchuan county), Guoliang (Huixian county), Chenjiayuan (Lingchuan county), Huilong (Lingchuan county), Kunshan, Jingdi (Pingshun County). Among them, Guoliang is called “the ninth great miracle”, “one of the ten most precipitous roads in the world “, “one of the 18 strangest highways in the world”.
No.3 Zhongnan Mountain Highway Tunnel
Location: Zhashui County, 75 km south of the center of Xi’an, Shaanxi Province (1 hour’s drive)
No.4 Aizhai Winding Mountain Road
Location: Aizhai County, Jishou Prefecture, 400 km west of Changsha, Hunan province (6 hours’ drive)
Aizhai Winding Mountain Road (Chinese: 矮寨盘山公路) is a road wonder of the Natioanl Road 319 artery (named Xiangchuan Road in the past). From bottom to top, you will pass through 13 hairpin bends on the way to top. The mountain is very steep, and near the top there is a highway overpass, which is rare in the country. The top of the mountain has memorial monument and “trailbreaker” statue.
No.5 Aizhai Suspension Bridge
Location: Aizhai County, Jishou Prefecture, 400 km west of Changsha, Hunan province (6 hours’ drive)
Aizhai Great Suspension Bridge (Chinese: 矮寨大桥), located in the town of Aizhai in Hunan province. Aizhai Suspension Bridge is about 20 km from Jishou city. It is acrossing the surrounding valley near the Aizhai town, and Dehang river flow under the bridge. The difference bewteen bridge deck designed elevation and ground elevation is 330 meters, total length of 1073.65 m, suspension bridge mainspan is 1176 m. The bridge that crosses the Aizhai Grand Canyon is the third highest mainspan in the world, and the first in Asia. The bridge is colored red, with 1,888 lights to increase visibility at night.
No.6 Tianmen Mountain Winding Mountain Road
Location: Tianmen Mountain Scenic Area, Hunan Province, 320 km west of Changsha city (5 hours’ drive)
No.7 The 24 Zigzags
Location: 6 km southwest of Qinglong Town, Qianxi’nan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, Guizhou Province
The 24 Zigzags (Chinese: 二十四道拐) is a place name, is a passage of 24 curved road. Guizhou Qinglong 24 Zigzags is a road of the war of resistance against Japan, and is the logo of the image of “Stilwell road”. From the bottom to the top of the mountain, the linear distance of about 350 meters, the vertical height is 260 meters; At about 60 degrees slope angle is built along with “S” shape, winding to strategic pass about 4 km in total.
24 Zigzags the winding mountain road, is one of the outstanding example of steep road on the history. It is the portrayal of China and the United States people fight against the Japanese invaders as built by the Chinese during WWII to transport supplies known as “the lifeblood of China’s Anti-Japanese War”, also known as “corners” of history.
No.8 The Tarim Desert Highway
Location: From Luntai County south to Minfeng County, Xinjiang Province
Desert Highway run through north and south Taklimakan Desert (Chinese: 塔里木沙漠公路) so-called “sea of death”, for tourists eager to through the Tarim desert, the Tarim desert highway is undoubtedly provides the best conditions, since driving across the desert will takes 5 hours or so, and tourists can see the strange desert landscape and thousands years old populus.
No.9 Tibet Highways
At present, there are 4 highways from China mainland to Tibet, including: Qinghai-Tibet Highway, Sichuan-Tibet Highway, Yunnan-Tibet Highway and Xinjiang-Tibet Highway. There is one international highway – Sino-Nepalese Highway. The Sichuan-Tibet, Qinghai-Tibet, Yunnan-Tibet, and Xinjiang-Tibet highway their landscapes are very good, and they are the paradise of the rider. The Sichuan-Tibet highway is part if the national road 318, is China’s landscape avenue.
The Sichuan–Tibet Highway (川藏公路) goes from Chengdu to Lhasa, extends east from Yiguan Temple in Chengdu, Sichuan westwards to the Qinghai-Tibet Highway & Sichuan-Tibet Highway Monument in Lhasa, the regional-capital of Tibet. There is the south line and the north line.The south line (G118) is 2,115 km at relatively low attitude, so most travelers choose this way. The north line (G117) is 2,414 km. The highways pass through many towns, so you don’t have to worry about food and fuel.
Qinghai-Tibet Highway
Qinghai-Tibet Railway is the world’s highest and longest high plateau railway, and is reputed as the “Heaven Road” and known as “the black dragon”. It starts from Xining City in Qinghai and ends at Lhasa in Tibet, extending 1956 km. Tourists can appreicate the plateau landscape of grasslands, mountains, salt lakes, and tundra. This highway is open to traffic all year round, and it is the busiest Tibetan highway.
No.10 The Suhua Highway
Location: Su’ao Town in Yilan Prefecture to Hualian City, Taiwan
The Suhua Highway (Chinese: 苏花公路) is a provincial highway on the east coast of Taiwan Line 9, north starting point is Su’ao town, and ending in Hualian county Hualian city of the south, the oceanside road is 118 km, built roughly in accordance with the coastline and then winding into the flat estuary delta hinterland. Going along the way can see the Pacific Ocean scenery and steep mountains, and it is the world famous landscape road.
These are the top 10 most beautiful highways in China. The scenery along the way will facinate you a lot.